Saudi-led airstrikes kill 14 civilians in Yemen's capital

SANAA, Yemen — Saudi-led coalition's fighter jets rained bombs on Friday over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, levelling houses packed with civilians and killing at least 14 people, including eight members of a single family, relatives and witnesses said.

The family's 1-year-old baby was among those killed, they said, looking over the rubble of one of the bombed homes in the city's southern district of Fag Attan, hours after the attack.

The bombing was the latest in a significant escalation in the Saudi-led coalition's air campaign in Yemen. On Wednesday, at least 41 people died when airstrikes bombed a small hotel in the town of Arhab, north of Sanaa.

The attack prompted the United Nations to renew calls for an investigation into the atrocities in Yemen's civil war.

Over the past two years, more than 10,000 people have been killed and 3 million displaced amid the coalition's relentless air campaign against Yemen's Iran-backed Shiite rebels. The Saudi-led campaign is seeking to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government back to power.

The worst-hit house in Friday's attack in Fag Attan was a three-story building occupied by at least three families. Mohammed al-Rimi and his wife lived on the first floor with their six children. A brother-in-law was visiting. They all perished, except one child.

Mohammed's brother, Ali Nasr al-Rimi said he was speaking with him on the phone when the airstrikes started.

"We heard the first, second and third explosion, then after the forth blast, the line was cut," he said. "I was so afraid, I rushed to the house. I couldn't recognize the place."

For hours, he said he had been retrieving the bodies of his brother's family, "all torn into pieces." One of his brother's children survived, three-year-old Bothina. Her leg was smashed by a huge chunk of cement, Ali Nasr al-Rimi said.

Another relative sat by in shock, helplessly watching bulldozers removing rubble and searching for more bodies. The death toll was expected to rise.