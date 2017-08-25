Police searching for 'violent' man wanted in relation to body found on North Dumfries farm

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating John Darren McCluskey who they allege committed an indignity to a body.

The body is that of Christopher Deweese of Kitchener. His remains were found on farmland in North Dumfries Township on July 12.

McCluskey is a 47-year-old Cambridge resident and the third person to be charged in this investigation. Police say he is considered violent and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-650-8500 ext. 8309 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.