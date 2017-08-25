Major North American markets flat, loonie up

TORONTO — Major North American markets capped off the week on a flat note, as the loonie gained ground on the U.S. dollar.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index shed 20.17 points to 15,055.99.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 30.27 points to 21,813.67 and the S&P 500 index rose 4.08 points to 2,443.05. The Nasdaq composite index, meanwhile, fell 5.69 points 6,265.64.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.05 cents US, up 0.24 of a U.S. cent.
The October crude contract advanced 44 cents to US$47.87 per barrel and the October natural gas contract declined 5.8 cents to US$2.92 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract gained $5.90 to US$1,297.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was relatively unchanged at $3.03 a pound.
By The Canadian Press
