Man pleads guilty for role in alleged dogfighting ring

Ontario's animal welfare agency says a man has pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty for his role in an alleged dogfighting ring.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Robert Tomlin, 33, entered the plea Thursday in a Chatham, Ont., court and was sentenced to four months house arrest, 24 months probation and a lifetime ban on owning animals.

The case garnered considerable attention after the OSPCA applied to a court to euthanize 21 of the dogs that were seized from a Tilbury, Ont., property in Oct. 2015 and initially deemed a menace to society.

Last month, a deal was struck to save the lives of 18 of those dogs after a second behavioural evaluation found they could be rehabilitated, which will be done at a facility in Florida.