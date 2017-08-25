Premiers, governors to talk trade in P.E.I.

"We're very proud of the work we've done in Asia over the last 3 1/2 years with the growth of our exports in seafood, but let's be clear, our American neighbours are by far our leading trading partner. We need to continue to cultivate that relationship and continue to build on it," he said.

McNeil said Nova Scotia exports about a billion dollars worth of rubber products from its Michelin plants each year to the United States, as well as lobster and other products.

For New Brunswick, 60 per cent of exports go to New England.

"This is an opportunity for us to talk about trade, talk about Canada-U.S. relations and talk about how both those things are very important to the New Brunswick economy, the Canadian economy and the United States economy, Gallant said.

MacLauchlan said Prince Edward Island has seen its exports to the United States increase by 20 per cent in the first six months of this year.

The elected officials will take part in a number of panel discussions on energy and food innovation. Representatives from companies such as Emera, Nalcor and Tesla are on the panels.

As well, hundreds of businesses have been invited for "matchmaking" sessions to develop new cross-border trading relationships.

It's the first time the businesses have been invited to the sessions with the New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers. Such sessions have been a regular component of meetings the premiers have held with the governors from southeastern states.

By Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press