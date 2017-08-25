2 men found dead in car in Montreal

MONTREAL — The bodies of two men have been found in a car in what Montreal police believe could be overdose-related deaths.
A passerby spotted the men in the vehicle in a parking lot near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Police say drugs were found in the car and that there were no signs of violence.
By The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The bodies of two men have been found in a car in what Montreal police believe could be overdose-related deaths.
A passerby spotted the men in the vehicle in a parking lot near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Police say drugs were found in the car and that there were no signs of violence.
By The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The bodies of two men have been found in a car in what Montreal police believe could be overdose-related deaths.
A passerby spotted the men in the vehicle in a parking lot near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Police say drugs were found in the car and that there were no signs of violence.
By The Canadian Press