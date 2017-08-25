Queen Street: A place to linger?

Planned upgrades include heritage and way-finding signage, a decorative intersection design akin to Lancaster Street’s Walking on Sunshine mural, as well as a pedestrian scramble crossing.

The overall placemaking plan is also expected to complement the redevelopment of the old American Hotel. OHM Developments, the owner of building at 1 Queen St. N and 4 King St. E, recently submitted an application to create condominiums on the site.

Work to the interior of the building will require extensive gutting, however the plan includes refurbishment of the exterior facades along King and Queen streets and Goudies Lane.

The project would increase the height of the building, incorporating a six-storey, glass-curtain wall with ground-floor commercial suites.

Gennaro DiSanto, the OHM’s director of planning and finance, was present at last Monday’s committee meeting to speak in support of the city’s initiatives.

“This what we want,” said Coun. Dave Schnider. “This is a development that’s going to preserve heritage in our downtown area and enhance this building and enhance the streetscape and the economic vitality of our downtown.

“This is what we hope to attract, and they’re coming here before this is even on the table. They’re planting a flag and saying, ‘We believe in what you’re doing.’”

The placemaking plan sends a strong signal to to developers that Kitchener is remaining open for business.

“A number of active developers have already acquired buildings along this stretch,” Bluhm said.

While there’s been significant excitement around the innovation district at King and Victoria streets, such streetscape enhancements can be the motivation to continue that wave of investment easterly toward the rest of the downtown, he said.

Coun. Frank Etherington said the city is now seeing its return-on-investment for King Street upgrades and asked his colleagues to show same courage and imagination for the city’s “aortic valve.”

The city’s planning committee endorsed the plan on Monday, however a funding shortfall of $460,000 will need to be addressed come budget time.

Between now and then, staff will be looking to take advantage of private and public funding opportunities to make up the difference.

The placemaking plan incorporates recommendations from the city’s former PARTS (Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations) plan, as well as Shape DTK 2020, a joint vision of the city and Downtown Kitchener Business Improvement Association (BIA).

But planning committee chair, Coun. Paul Singh, said it’s unlikely to come to fruition unless the BIA, which has access to funding sources outside the city, comes to table with significant dollars. “This has to be a collaborative approach,” he said.

“They will be having their budget discussion over the next two months and hopefully before our budget discussions we’ll have an idea of what kind of commitment they’re willing to make toward this project,” Bluhm said.

While Coun. Scott Davey was supportive of the placemaking plan, he concurred with the comments of other councillors who said it was bit unexpected.

“I really think that we somehow need to come up with some sort of SWAT team that identifies the locations — the businesses along this route that benefit from this. We need to do some cold calling and say if you don’t contribute to this it may not happen.”

According to Coun. Bill Ioannidis, millions of dollars in much-needed upgrades for Carl Zehr Square constitute a much higher priority. “So, until I see where the funding comes from for that, I’m really going to be struggling with this one,” he said.

Couns. Yvonne Fernandes, Zyg Janecki and John Gazzola voted against the plan, saying that other areas of the city that need attention.

Gazzola said the plan was excellent but didn’t support it due to the city’s backlog of infrastructure issues.

“The reality is it is the heart of our city and the downtown is the heart of our city that belongs to each and every citizen in the city of Kitchener,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

He said it was necessary for economic development and placemaking in the downtown core.

"You can’t say you want economic development and placemaking on one hand, but get queasy when the time comes," he said.

“At the end of the day, I think we’re going to create something that will take us through the next 50 years and beyond.”



