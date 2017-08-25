General Electric plant to stop manufacturing

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Over 350 workers at a General Electric plant in Peterborough, Ont., will be out of a job by next fall when the company ceases manufacturing at the site.

Kim Warburton, a spokeswoman for GE Canada, says global demand for the company's goods has dropped.

She says sales volume at the Peterborough plant has fallen by 60 per cent over the last four years.

The plant will lose 358 manufacturing workers by fall of 2018, while another 50 engineering service workers are to remain.