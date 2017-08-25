Tolls eliminated on two Vancouver-area bridges

PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. — Premier John Horgan is citing fairness and affordability for his fledgling NDP government's decision to eliminate tolls on two major Vancouver-area bridges in time for the Labour Day weekend.

Tolls will come off the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges on Sept. 1, a move Horgan said is aimed at treating commuters in the Lower Mainland the same as those travelling in other parts of the province.

"The tolls, in my opinion, are unfair," he told a news conference in Port Coquitlam on Friday.

"If you live in Kelowna you don't pay tolls to cross a bridge. If you live on Vancouver Island you don't pay tolls to use the highway. If you live in Whistler you don't pay tolls to use public infrastructure. You shouldn't have to pay tolls because of where you live in Maple Ridge or Surrey or other points south of the Fraser River."