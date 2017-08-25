Canada to host G7 leaders June 8-9

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for next year's meeting of G7 leaders in Quebec — June 8-9.

Canada will host the summit at a resort in La Malbaie, northeast of Quebec City in the Charlevoix region.

The G7 brings together seven of the world's biggest economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The 2018 event will mark the sixth time Canada has hosted a G7 summit.