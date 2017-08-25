Trump's Canada envoy arrives in October

OTTAWA — Donald Trump's envoy to Canada assumes her new post in October.

Word about her planned arrival for Kelly Knight Craft comes three weeks after her swift confirmation by the United States Senate.

A spokesperson at the U.S. embassy says that the ambassador is looking forward to getting to Ottawa, but still has a number of obligations in the U.S. and expects to arrive in early October.

Knight Craft breezed through her confirmation hearing in the Republican-majority Senate.