Man dead after Mississauga shooting

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A man has died after being shot inside an apartment unit in Mississauga, Ont., early Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police say officers arrived at the scene just before 8 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who police say was about 20 years old, was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police are searching for a white SUV that fled the area after the shooting.