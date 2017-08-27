The fearful Haitian march to Canada

Jean-Pierre Kidmage, 43, took a three-day bus ride from Miami to New York before taking a taxi across the border. He says he doesn't know much about Canada but he's heard good things. He hit the road because he was worried the Trump administration would deport him.

He's been here less than two weeks, but he wants to stay. "I sleep well here. Better here than in the U.S."

Lingering unease is palpable outside Cornwall's Nav Centre, where they are being temporarily housed. Young men and women, some with children, pace the grounds, their eyes trained on mobile phones. More than a dozen adults politely decline interviews.

Some await taxis to take them into town to shop. A few roll suitcases towards a handful of cars and minivans bearing Quebec licence plates that periodically arrive during the day. The new arrivals here are free to go once they have registered their claims and officials say most are headed to Montreal.

Now, more than a month and 2,550 kilometres after leaving his most recent home, Frank Francois sits on a bench in warm sunshine. He won't be photographed, but he's happy to discuss what has been a life of epic migration. It has been a life of running — from his native Haiti in 1997 to the Bahamas and from America to Canada.

He grew up on a farm in Port-de-Paix, the oldest of three brothers and four sisters. He yearned to become a doctor after high school, but there was no way his family could afford the $13,000 in tuition, so he got a visa to the Bahamas.

Soon, he began working construction jobs, sending some of his earnings home.

"Once you make money to pay your bills, you can help the people that you left behind in Haiti."

He built his own family in the Bahamas. That's where his three teenagers were born. His family spent a decade and a half there until more bad news arrived in the mail: the government informed him of a new law that called for the immediate expulsion of anyone who'd been in the country as a visitor for more than 10 years.

"Hard! Everywhere," he laughs.

His family re-established itself in Fort Lauderdale, near Miami, where Sheila had relatives. She went first with the three children, got visas, her work permit and set the kids up in school. Her husband got a visa and joined them in 2012.

He stayed after it expired and periodically found under-the-table work in construction, but it wasn't easy. "It's hard when you don't have a legal status, to survive and work for your families."

The children went to school, made friends and the family got on with life in a rented apartment. Now, aged 13, 14 and 15, the Francois children have become extremely aware of the changing political climate in the U.S.

"Every day, they say, 'Daddy, every time we watch the news we don't see any policy that the president (has) that's in our favour.' They were afraid to face deportations."

Then, when their mother's rejection letter came, the kids weighed in again.

"My children said, 'Daddy, we were born in the Bahamas' — this is their words — 'we think Canada can help us.'

"They said, 'Daddy, let's go to Canada — find our way out'."

Now, his family's fate rests on receiving one more piece of official government correspondence: a notice that they qualify to have their asylum claim heard. That would start a process that will allow his children to go to school and for him to get a work permit.

"All I want Canadians to know about me is I am a working man," he says.

"I'm looking for work and I'm looking for better education for my children. I want my children to be educated so they can help themselves. You understand?"

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press