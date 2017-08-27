Wildfire evacuees return home near Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — Officials say about 600 people forced from their homes by a wildfire burning east of Kelowna, B.C., are allowed to return to their properties.
The Central Okanagan Regional District says evacuation orders for 263 properties were lifted Sunday morning, but residents will remain on evacuation alert, meaning they must be prepared to leave again at a moment's notice.
About 400 other properties remain under evacuation order due to the flames.
The fire sparked about 20 kilometres east of Kelowna on Thursday.
Household pets are allowed to go home with their owners, but other animals have been prohibited from returning in case another evacuation order is issued, the regional district said.
The BC Wildfire Service said the flames are burning in heavy timber and steep terrain, but fire information officer Justine Hunse said crews had contained about 20 per cent of the fire by Sunday morning.
Flames burned vigorously along the ground Saturday, Hunse said, but the fire has remained at about 465 hectares in size and the fire activity was quiet overnight.
