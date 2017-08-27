Hurricane Harvey the latest threat to flood-prone Houston

HOUSTON — Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast some 175 miles (280 kilometres) from Houston, but the nation's fourth-largest city has never needed a direct strike from a catastrophic storm to flood.

Regularly inundated by floodwaters ever since its settlement in the mid-1800s, Houston looked on warily even before Harvey roared ashore. In Houston, the chronic deluges that have repeatedly swamped its neighbourhoods are getting worse and more costly — not just for locals, but for federal taxpayers.

An Associated Press analysis of government data found last year that if the county that is home to Houston were a state, it would have ranked in the top five or six in every category of repeat flood losses. That's defined as any property with two or more losses in a 10-year period each totalling at least $1,000.

Nationally, repeat federal flood relief payouts averaged about $3,000 per square mile (2.5 square kilometres). But in greater Houston, the payouts were nearly a whopping $500,000 per square mile (2.5 square kilometres).