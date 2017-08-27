Canadians hunker down in storm-ravaged Texas

HOUSTON — Canadian expats living in Texas say they've gone days without sleep as the remnants of hurricane Harvey continue to deluge the southeast coast.

Megan Giffin-Scheffers, who moved from Halifax to Houston four years ago, says the Texas city is "overflowing" as rising waters force thousands of people out of their homes.

Giffin-Scheffers says every time her phone lights up with a tornado alert, her family has to hunker down in their pantry as wind gusts howl through the city like "freight trains."

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk, who is training in Houston, tweeted photos of neighbourhood flooded with murky waters that almost fully submerged a car.