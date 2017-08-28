Assessment ordered for woman facing terror charges

TORONTO — A judge has ordered a mental health assessment for a Toronto-area woman facing terror charges in an alleged attack at a Canadian Tire store.

Justice Kimberley Crosbie says the behaviour of Rehab Dughmosh at a court appearance earlier this month has led her to believe the 32-year-old woman might not understand the proceedings.

At that court appearance, Dughmosh responded to multiple questions from the judge by saying everyone in the courtroom was an "infidel."

Dughmosh has also previously refused to leave her cell to attend court, and has claimed that she has said all she needs to in court already.