Ontario police report massive cocaine seizure

Ontario Provincial Police say they have made the largest drug seizure in the force's history as part of an international investigation into a cocaine smuggling ring.

OPP say three Toronto-area men were responsible for allegedly importing more than 1,000 kilograms of pure cocaine into Canada from Argentina.

They say the investigation — dubbed "Project Hope" — was conducted with the Canada Border Services Agency and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, among other organizations.

Police allege the cocaine was transported in shipping containers to Montreal, and then sent to Ontario.