More than $1 million in provincial funding will help add 25 jobs at Kuntz Electroplating

He said he often gets told from industry contacts that they should move elsewhere. He always disagrees. “Our lives are here,” Kuntz said.

He honours his grandfather by staying local and employing local people.

“We are still going strong, having employed generations of local workers for nearly 70 years,” Kuntz said. “There would be no KEI without our employees and we therefore value our staff over all else.”

He said that’s why it is important that provincial governments step up to help advanced manufacturing businesses like KEI.

“This grant is helping KEI to add unique and innovative updates to our new production line that will make it one of the largest capable and most efficient plating lines in the world,” said Kuntz.

This line will finish large parts for the auto industry in volumes and pieces per hour that no one else can match, said Kuntz.

General Motors is coming out with a long running board for their large trucks that would be too long for the plating tanks KEI has now, so it needs updated equipment.

“If we didn’t set up to do them, someone else would have,” said Kuntz.

He said the new jobs would be standard labour jobs. There will jobs putting parts on racks and taking them off, polishing jobs, as well as inspection jobs.

“You put the parts on, you take them off, you move them around, inspect them and polish them,” he described.

Vernile said it’s good for the whole community that KEI is adding jobs and modernizing the factory.

“When you think about it, each person that gets a job is going to rent an apartment or buy a house, buy a car or get an oil change,” she said. “They will buy groceries and running shoes for their kids.

“It’s not just that person that has the job, but exponentially hundreds of thousands of people who are impacted by that.”