Energy sector weighs on Toronto stock index

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is down moderately as lower shares at oil, gas and drilling companies weighed on the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index declined 27.97 points to 15,028.02, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 12.03 points to 21,801.64. The S&P 500 index was up 2.97 points to 2,446.02 and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 25.85 points to 6,291.50.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.17 cents US, up from Friday's average price of 80.05 cents US.