QuickList: Changes to federal cabinet

OTTAWA — A look at the changes announced Monday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal cabinet table:

— The existing department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs is being replaced by two new departments: former Indigenous minister Carolyn Bennett becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and northern affairs, while Jane Philpott leaves Health to become minister of Indigenous services.

— Kent Hehr leaves Veterans Affairs to become minister of sport and persons with disabilities.

— Carla Qualtrough vacates Sport and Persons with Disabilities to take over from the retiring Judy Foote as minister of public services and procurement.