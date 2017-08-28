Kitchener man charged with first degree murder

A Kitchener man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of another Kitchener man.

Police responded to reports of an altercation at 4:45 p.m., Sunday, starting inside a Mooregate Crescent residence and continuing outside. A 37-year-old man was stabbed, reported Waterloo Regional Police Service on Monday. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The accused, 43, knew the victim. Neither names will be released until "proper notifications" are made, police said in a news release.

Investigators from major crime, general investigations, forensic identification and special response are continuing to investigate.