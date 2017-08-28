Kitchener man charged with first degree murder

A Kitchener man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of another Kitchener man.
Police responded to reports of an altercation at 4:45 p.m., Sunday, starting inside a Mooregate Crescent residence and continuing outside. A 37-year-old man was stabbed, reported Waterloo Regional Police Service on Monday. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
The accused, 43, knew the victim. Neither names will be released until "proper notifications" are made, police said in a news release.
Investigators from major crime, general investigations, forensic identification and special response are continuing to investigate.
There will be an increased presence in the Mooregate Crescent and surrounding area as investigators speak to witnesses.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime at 519-653-7700 ext. 8666 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.
