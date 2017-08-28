PM to dissolve Indigenous Affairs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Indigenous Affairs file is being restructured and will be led by two ministers instead of one as the government works to dissolve its department all together.

Carolyn Bennett, who has been in charge of the Indigenous Affairs Department since the fall of 2015, will now work alongside former health minister Jane Philpott.

Bennett has been charged with focusing on the Crown's relationship with Indigenous Peoples — a key priority for Trudeau's government since coming to power.

Philpott will deal with Indigenous services.