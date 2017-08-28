Summer Company program gives 33 youth tools to launch their own businesses

“I got a lot of great ideas from the mentors and we were able to bounce ideas off each other,” said White, who plans to continue the business while she’s away at school. “They had some great insights and some contacts for us as well.

“I’ve always been interested in entrepreneurship and we talked about goal-setting, and that’s something I’ll be able to use in the future.”

Another successful grad was Jacob Tutt, 20, whose family already has a strong entrepreneurial pedigree running the Princess Cinemas in uptown Waterloo. The Wilfrid Laurier business student wanted to continue his education by running his own business, so the Summer Company program gave him the tools to launch Fresh Air Films, which provides an outdoor movie-watching experience that once was the norm with drive-in theatres.

“I grew up in a business environment, watching my parents grow a small business in Waterloo,” said Tutt. “I also grew up in an arts environment, being exposed to different movies and what movies can do for (the) community in bringing them together.”

His idea was to get an outdoor screen that could be used to show movies and bring people out for special events.

“Fresh Air Films helped me create events that bring people together,” said Tutt. “It’s getting more popular — the whole idea of bringing people together for outdoors movies or some outdoor event — very much for our generation, because we’re events-orientated and these things mesh together.”

The president of the Startup Laurier club said it will give him a lot of tools to pursue future opportunities.

“When you’re just starting your business, there’s an endless list of things that need to get done,” said Tutt. “Finding a way to prioritize them is sometimes difficult, but being in an environment where you’re sharing what other people are doing and what’s working helps.

“Also, having that guidance from the mentors helps focus your attention on certain things, which is also good for people trying to grow a business.”

Shupi Mapuranga was also inspired by a family business, as her mom Tsitsi is a local chef that works in a number of locations.

Food has always been a mainstay in her life, and she celebrated special occasions by baking creative confections that captured her spirit and the fun of the event.

“I’ve always been in the kitchen with her, but I was more interested in the dessert aspect of cooking, and making things that were fun to bake and eat as well,” said the 22-year-old Fanshawe grad, who is returning for a postgrad course in special events planning. “I express my creativity through baking, so I always try to make unique flavours, and play around with the design of my cupcakes and my cookies as well. It’s thinking out of the box and putting together something other than your typical vanilla and chocolate cupcakes.”

That inspired her to start a cookie and cupcake business called Bliss Creations, using locally sourced ingredients.

“I was always making treats for my siblings for their birthdays and parties, and for family and friends,” said Mapuranga, a St. Mary’s high school grad. “I thought, why don’t I take my little hobby and try to make some money with it as well.”

She wants to get into event planning as a career, and the Summer Company experience has given her the confidence to pursue it.

“This got me thinking that this is actually something I can do. Before it just felt like a little too much work,” said Mapuranga. “This has opened my eyes to how I can open up a business. It taught me the time management and organizational skills I needed to start and run the business.”