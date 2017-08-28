City appoints treasurer as CAO

The City of Kitchener has announced that its current treasurer and deputy CAO of finance and corporate services will take over as the city’s top bureaucrat, effective Friday, Sept. 1.

Chapman has served with the city for the past 12 years. He joined the city in 2005 as the director of financial planning and became general manager of financial services in 2008, prior to being appointed deputy CAO in 2010.

During that time he oversaw a mix of internal and external services in finance, human resources, information technology, Kitchener Utilities and fleet. As deputy CAO, he championed the development of the city’s first digital strategy.

Chapman’s formal education includes a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Western Ontario. He is also a chartered professional accountant.

According to a press release, he was chosen as CAO after an extensive search and rigorous that attracted high-quality external candidates from across the country. His appointment will officially be ratified at tonight’s council meeting.

“In his time at the city, he has proven himself to be a talented and thoughtful leader that sets and achieves strategic results,” stated Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in the release.

“I am confident that Kitchener will continue to advance its reputation for excellence in public administration and a high quality of life under his leadership.”

In his new role, Chapman will focus initially on strengthening relationships with community partners, advancing strong customer service and economic development agendas and fostering a strong organizational culture, with a focus on filling vacancies in the city’s expanded leadership team.

As CAO, Chapman will provide leadership to a workforce of more than 2,200 full-time and part-time employees.

He replaces outgoing chief administrative officer Jeff Willmer who served in the role since 2012 and announced his retirement earlier year.