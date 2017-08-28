Mining company fined $200,000 for 2015 death

SUDBURY, Ont. — The Ministry of Labour says a Canadian mining company has been fined $200,000 for the 2015 death of a worker at a mine near Sudbury, Ont.

A statement from the ministry says that on October 20, 2015, the worker was driving a machine known as a load haul dump — used to move broken rock inside the mine — down a ramp when it hit a wall.

The ministry says the worker wasn't wearing a seatbelt, although there was one in the load haul dump's cab.

It says the worker was thrown from the cab and died after being run over by one of the vehicle's tires.