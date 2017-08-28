Montreal cops arrest man sought in United States

Montreal police say they have arrested a man who was sought in connection with alleged drug offences in Ontario and was also on a list of most wanted criminals in the United States.

They say they apprehended Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, 35, and another man on a cycling path last Wednesday for alleged drug possession.

Ontario Provincial Police were looking for Sychanta, who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Montreal police say he was on the list of the top 10 criminals wanted by the Homeland Security Investigations unit of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.