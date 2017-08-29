Toronto school boards warn of bus driver shortage

Toronto school boards say a small number of bus routes do not have permanent drivers for the coming academic year.

The Toronto Student Transportation Group says one bus carrier is short drivers with school starting next week, but will pull drivers from two other companies in the short term for help.

The group, a joint effort by the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, says only 21 routes are affected of the 1,750 total routes in the city.

A few weeks ago, Ontario's ombudsman released a scathing report after a bus driver shortage last year on about 60 routes left more than 2,600 students stranded and some missing at the start of the school year.