Light up Breithaupt

“That’s how peaceful this neighbourhood is,” he told council, describing it as a “Pleasant Valley Sunday Street.”

“Already, stress levels have increased,” he said. “My friends are wondering whether they should sell or move.”

Regent said he initially saw the ballparks as something positive for the neighbourhood because children need a place to exercise and have fun.

“Had lights been present, would I have purchased? No, that’s a whole different ballgame,” he said.

Regent believes the reduction of quiet time during evenings will slowly change the neighbourhood.

“Does the convenience of a few sports enthusiasts and the convenience for the City of Kitchener nullify and negate the right to quiet enjoyment of thousands of nearby residents?” he asked.

Such was the dilemma facing council, though some came at it from a different angle.

“I think staff have come up with a great plan to maximize current facilities before building new ones,” said Coun. Dave Schnider. “It’s good fiscal responsibility. It’s good value for our tax dollars. It addresses a city-wide need in a very responsible manner.

“There will be change in the Breithaput Park neighbourhood if this goes through,” Schnider conceded, “but I feel the KMBA and our staff are going to do everything in their power to make that change as palatable as possible.”

Council heard that measures to extend playing hours at Breithaupt Park would only be a short-term fix to satisfy current need, with enrolment in minor ball expected to grow in future years. As a result, similar applications are likely to turn up in other areas of the city in order to better utilize existing facilities at a reasonable cost.

A diamond user study shows the city requires an additional six diamonds by 2021 to meet demand. Next year, the city will be updating its leisure service master plan.

Other sports facilities across the city will need to be upgraded soon, said Bill Pegg, a longtime supporter of local athletics and minor ball.

Pegg felt a decision not to allow lights at Breithaupt would “box in” future councils.

He said it wasn’t as if the KMBA was looking to bring Jack Couch Park, the Intercounty Baseball League and 7,000 fans to Breithaupt Park on three nights every week.

“It’s kids; it’s young kids,” he said, later calling some of the residents’ concerns “exaggerated.”

In order to address noise concerns, city staff and minor ball officials conducted tests and found them to be within the acceptable range. None constituted a violation of the city’s noise bylaw.

Staff is looking at formalizing nearby parking areas, including the New Dawn School site, which is expected to increase capacity and take cars off the street.

“I think we’ve made a solid effort” to address concerns, said KMBA president Ron Mooibroek.

Much like the rest of society, Mooibroek said the association hasn’t yet achieved perfection, but “We will continue to do our part,” he assured council.

Coun. Sarah Marsh, ward councillor for the Breithaupt Park area, didn’t believe the KMBA could properly address the concerns of the neighbourhood. She sided with residents who were “almost unanimous” in their stance that noise from the park negatively impacts their lifestyle.

Couns. John Gazzola and Zyg Janecki joined Marsh in opposition.

“The question here is maintaining the neighbourhood, and this is the year of neighbourhoods,” Gazzola said.

However, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic took issue with councillors using the concept of neighbourhoods as a reason to vote against things.

“We created a neighbourhood strategy for a very different reason — to find ways to build neighbourhoods, to build people, to build community — to find ways for people to interact with each other, to talk to each other and build a stronger community overall,” he said.

In cases where the city has dealt with similar issues in the past, concerns that came up ahead of time proved not to be true in the end, Vrbanovic noted.

“I believe, as I have in the past, with both minor hockey and minor soccer, in the philosophy of every kid can play … and that means making the difficult decisions,” he said.

For youth, it’s a far better alternative than a life of crime, the mayor noted.

“That’s not the type of society that I want to be a part of building.”

“This is a situation where we need to spend, I think, some political capital in order to save some actual capital,” said Coun. Scott Davey.

The issue is about noise for the neighbourhood, versus turning away children from sport, he said.

“I’m sorry if anyone disagrees with that fact, but we’ve heard from the delegations, we’ve heard from our own staff that we are already turning children away from sports … and all I’m going to say about it is that I’m not sitting in this chair to turn more children away from sport.”