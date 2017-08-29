Stock indexes down amid North Korea-U.S. tensions

TORONTO — North American stock market indexes are down this morning amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index declined 64.09 points to 14,987.94, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.35 points to 21,797.05, the S&P 500 index edged down 4.53 points to 2,439.71, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 7.15 points to 6,275.87.

Investors were shaken up by North Korea's launch of a midrange ballistic missile on Monday that crossed over northern Japan.