Stock indices rebound after morning slump

TORONTO — North American stock market indices finished the day on a positive note after falling in morning trading amid heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index advanced 30.67 points to 15,082.70.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 56.97 points to 21,865.37, the Nasdaq composite index rose 18.87 points to 6,301.89, and the S&P 500 index edged up 2.06 points to 2,446.30.
Earlier in the day, investors had been shaken up by North Korea's launch of a midrange ballistic missile on Monday that crossed over northern Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump said "all options are on the table" in response to North Korea.
In currency markets, the Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.90 cents US, down 0.22 of a U.S. cent.
In commodities, the October crude contract retreated 13 cents to US$46.44 per barrel and the October natural gas contract rose 2.2 cents to $2.98 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract advanced $3.60 to US$1,318.90 an ounce and the December copper contract gained about 1.9 cents to US$3.10 a pound.
By The Canadian Press
