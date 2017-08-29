Heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in Windsor, Ont.

WINDSOR, Ont. — Heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in southwestern Ontario after some parts saw more than 200 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours.

Ria Alsen, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the city of Windsor was hit with between 45 and 88 millimetres of rain Monday and got another 50 millimetres by Tuesday afternoon.

The nearby community of LaSalle was the hardest hit, with 125 millimetres of rain Monday and another 160 millimetres on Tuesday.

She says the region has been hit with several rounds of thunderstorms that have flooded roadways and basements.