Staff at Ontario colleges approve 4-year extension

TORONTO — Support staff at Ontario's 24 public colleges have ratified a four-year contract extension to Aug. 31, 2022.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says members voted 75 per cent in favour of the extension in voting held Tuesday.

OPSEU says it includes a 7.75 per cent wage increase over the four years plus improvements to drug coverage, leave provisions and contracting-out language.

Union official Janice Hagan says the contracting-out language will save jobs for current staff and for the next generation of workers.