Trudeau announces child-care deal with N.B.

OTTAWA — New Brunswick and P.E.I. have signed federal child-care funding agreements one year after the four Atlantic provinces demanded the Liberal government provide extra cash to cover what they said were their unique regional needs.

After signing a funding deal Tuesday with the Island government, Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos travelled to New Brunswick with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to finalize a second deal, the third since negotiations began earlier this year.

"Since the beginning of our mandate, supporting Canadian families has been one of our government's top priorities," Trudeau told a news conference at a child-care centre in Moncton, where he was flanked by New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant and a gaggle of provincial and federal cabinet ministers.

"Not all children are lucky enough to have a healthy environment in which to grow and that has to change."

Trudeau said the federal government would invest $30 million over three years on early-learning and child-care in New Brunswick, and he said the province would kick in another $41 million.

The decision to sign deals comes just over a year after the premiers of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. asked Trudeau to for extra child-care cash to cover the higher costs of covering rural populations.

The letter to Trudeau was the second effort by the four provinces to secure extra money to address challenges in their region with accessibility to regulated child care — a key Liberal requirement to access funding.

Federal officials reviewing the request told Duclos in October 2016 that the four provinces provided no evidence that they have higher costs compared with other provinces and territories. A briefing note at the time suggested the existing federal offer would be more than enough to cover each province's costs.

The Canadian Press obtained copies of the letters and briefing note under the Access to Information Act.

The federal government is offering each province a base of $2 million in annual funding, topped off with extra cash calculated on a per-capita basis. That means roughly $3.5 million a year for P.E.I., and about $145 million annually for Ontario, the first province to sign on.