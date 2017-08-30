Man shot and killed in Montreal

News 10:11 AM

Montreal police say they are searching for suspects after a man was gunned down inside the front door of an apartment Tuesday night.

Police say the suspects pulled up in a dark vehicle and went inside the Montreal North building.

When the victim came to the lobby, he was shot several times.

Const. Manuel Couture says the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they're looking for a single vehicle.

Forensic experts and investigators from the police major-crimes division are combing the scene this morning.

By The Canadian Press

