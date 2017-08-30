Ontario students' math scores flat and falling

In response to math scores last year, the province announced a new math strategy. The $60-million three-year plan puts an average of 60 minutes per day of "protected math learning time" in the curriculum for Grades 1 through 8. It also designates up to three "math lead teachers" in all elementary schools and a dedicated math professional development day.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Mitzie Hunter called for patience with the program after its first year.

"We want to give it time to be able to see the impacts and the assessments on students," Hunter told The Canadian Press. "But it will focus on math instruction and different types of ways of teaching math."

She admitted, however, that she'd been hoping to see some improvement in the latest math scores.

Reid is calling for an overhaul of the curriculum and to make math proficiency tests mandatory for elementary school teachers, as it is for French and English.

Her research shows elementary school teachers in Ontario struggle with basic math skills that leads to "math anxiety" that affects their teaching, and, thus, the students' learning.

Yet it's not all doom and gloom, according to Bruce, who believes the province's new strategy is starting to work.

"Now we're flatlining and that's a really good thing," Bruce said. "I wouldn't have expected to see a big jump all of a sudden — that's not how it works. Math is a complex area of the curriculum and it's complex both for teachers teaching it and students learning it."

Meanwhile, writing levels among Grade 3 and Grade 6 students declined by one percentage point since last year to 73 per cent and 79 per cent respectively. But over five years the numbers are worse, showing a drop in reading standards by four percentage points in Grade 3 and three percentage points in Grade 6.

The EQAO's report, released Wednesday, said reading has improved slightly for Grade 3 students, with 74 per cent meeting the provincial standard, and remained steady for Grade 6 students, with 81 per cent meeting the provincial standard.

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press