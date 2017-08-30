Cdn high schools welcome more international students

While forging lasting connections is a top motivator, some boards say there are also financial benefits to bringing in international students, who pay between $11,000 and $14,000 each year in school fees and insurance.

"It obviously creates a number of teacher jobs, it covers the costs of the program ... but it does leave behind a significant amount of money to the school district," which supports other school initiatives, said Angela Olson, manager of international education for Surrey Schools in B.C.

International students poured $5.21 million into the coffers of Edmonton public schools in the 2015-16 school year, an increase of 22 per cent over the previous year, according to the school board's budget.

"The bulk of the financial resources, specifically 67.3 per cent, were distributed to schools serving international students, thereby employing teachers and ensuring strong English language and other programming for all students," it said.

David Johnson, an education economist at Wilfrid Laurier University, said the extra revenue may, in some school boards, help offset the effects of dwindling domestic enrolment.

Not all international students pay fees, however. Some come on student exchanges, or as refugee claimants. What's more, some only stay for a year or two.

Traditionally, most have come from Korea or China, but recently more have arrived from Vietnam, school boards said. Some countries that were previously more disposed to send students to the United States have refocused their attention on Canada after the U.S. election, said Olson, of the Surrey school board.

For students, enrolling in a Canadian high school may be part of a broader plan to seek an education — and a life — here, administrators and experts say, noting many go on to apply to Canadian universities.

"You improve your English and you probably have easier access to Canadian post-secondary if you put in a year or two at a Canadian high school," said Johnson.

"The post-secondary institution has lots of experience interpreting those student records, whereas if you apply from outside the country... it's just a whole lot harder to figure out what they've taken and what they've not taken and what their grades mean," he said.

Some 175,000 international students are enrolled in Canadian universities, more than double compared to a decade ago, though it's not known how many attended a Canadian high school, according to Universities Canada.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press