Maine woman, 2 goats unhurt after crash on interstate

GUILFORD, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a Maine woman and two goats that were riding in her car were unhurt when she crashed after falling asleep while travelling on an interstate in Guilford.

Rescue crews were called to the one-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the northbound car driven by 70-year-old Anne Mayer, of Raymond, Maine, drifted into the median and hit the beginning of a guardrail. The car got stuck on the guardrail, and neither Mayer nor her goats were injured.

Police did not say why Mayer was travelling with goats in her car.