Say no to Buffett's Home Capital plan: ISS

TORONTO — Shareholders of Home Capital Group (TSX:HCG) are being advised by leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services to vote against a deal that would see Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increase its stake in the Toronto-based company.

Home Capital shares and prospects have improved since the American billionaire's conglomerate announced in June that it would support the embattled alternative lender through an investment of $153 million, acquiring a 19.99 per cent stake in the company, and by providing it with a $2 billion line of credit.

The financial lifeline provided much-needed funding and helped restore investor confidence in Home Capital after the company faced a run on deposits by customers in April following allegations by regulators that it misled investors.

Berkshire Hathaway also agreed in June to invest a further $246.7 million, at $10.30 per share, which would increase its indirect stake in Home Capital to 38.4 per cent, pending shareholders approval in a vote on Sept. 12.