No bail for Toronto doctor accused of murder

TORONTO — A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been denied bail.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 41, showed little emotion as he sat in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.
Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.
He was charged in December 2016 in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.
The 40-year-old woman, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30.
Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase by a roadside north of Toronto.
Police have said the couple, who were married for 12 years, had three young children.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been denied bail.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 41, showed little emotion as he sat in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.
Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.
He was charged in December 2016 in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.
The 40-year-old woman, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30.
Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase by a roadside north of Toronto.
Police have said the couple, who were married for 12 years, had three young children.
By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A Toronto neurosurgeon charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has been denied bail.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji, 41, showed little emotion as he sat in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.
Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.
He was charged in December 2016 in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji.
The 40-year-old woman, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen on Nov. 30.
Her strangled and beaten body was later found in a suitcase by a roadside north of Toronto.
Police have said the couple, who were married for 12 years, had three young children.
By The Canadian Press