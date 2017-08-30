B.C. tourism takes a hit due to wildfires

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia's tourism industry is taking a hit with businesses reporting rising cancellations and decreased traffic over fears of wildfires.

Maya Lange with Destinations BC, the province's tourism planning and marketing corporation, says preliminary results from a survey of businesses in the Kootenay-Rockies region found that 32 per cent are anticipating losses due to perceptions of the fires.

She says one business in the region alone reported it has lost $100,000 due to cancellations.

Barkerville Historic Town and Park, a provincially operated attraction, has also reported a 54-per-cent decline in visits comparing July 7 to Aug. 21 this year to last year, which is causing a 50-per-cent decline in net revenue.