B.C. child abuse ruling overturned on appeal

In the 133-page decision, Smith wrote that Walker accepted evidence in the family court case from Claire Reeves, the U.S.-based founder of an advocacy group called Mothers Against Sexual Abuse, who described herself as a licensed psychologist and an expert.

However, Smith wrote, there were "obvious spelling errors" in her report and "red flags" that the judge and the mother's lawyer should have noticed. Reeves testified that she supported chemical castration for sex offenders, had done extensive media including with CNN but had declined a request to be on the Jerry Springer Show, and described herself as "Michael Jackson's nemesis," the ruling says.

Reeves did not interview any of the children or the father in reaching her conclusion that sexual abuse occurred, the ruling says, and her degrees were all obtained from unaccredited diploma mills that provide credentials for a fee without requirements for exams or study.

"Ms. Reeves knowingly misrepresented her qualifications to the court, was untruthful about her expertise, employment and court experience, and offered opinion evidence that was based on discredited science," Smith wrote.

Much of the opinion evidence brought by the mother was highly prejudicial to the father, distorted the fact-finding process and fundamentally undermined the fairness of the trial, and a new trial must be granted, the ruling says.

The judge's decision to roll most of the evidence from the family court trial into the civil trial created significant unfairness, the appeal court found, and findings against the ministry of misfeasance in public office, negligence and breach of fiduciary duty must all be tossed.

When Walker's ruling was released in 2015, it prompted outrage at the ministry and calls for action to be taken against social workers named in the decision. It led to a wide-ranging review of the child-welfare system by retired deputy minister Bob Plecas.

Plecas recommended boosting staff, funding and oversight, while also criticizing the provincial children's watchdog and a "culture of relentless accusation" where there is great appetite for blaming the ministry and workers for "perceived and real failings."

— Follow @ellekane on Twitter.

By Laura Kane, The Canadian Press