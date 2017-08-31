CP NewsAlert: B.C. child abuse ruling overturned

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling that found the province's Children's Ministry failed to protect kids from being sexually abused by their father.

The appeal court has also dismissed a family court decision that found the father had sexually abused his children and ordered a new trial.

The three-judge panel unanimously agreed that B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Walker largely relied on evidence from an expert witness who misrepresented her credentials to reach his decision that the sexual abuse occurred.

The judges also found that there was no evidence to support Walker's findings that a social worker committed misfeasance in public office and that the director of child welfare breached a fiduciary duty to the children.