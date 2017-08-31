Gerry Ritz says he won't run for Wall's job

Between 2007 and 2015, he served as agriculture minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, overseeing, among other things, the marquee Conservative promise to overhaul the Canadian Wheat Board.

It was during that time, in the midst of a 2008 outbreak of listeriosis that killed about 20 people, that the outspoken Ritz drew widespread condemnation for cracking a joke that the political damage from the issue was "like a death by a thousand cuts. Or should I say cold cuts."

He later apologized for the remark, which Harper's office had called tasteless and completely inappropriate.

Ritz said he informed Andrew Scheer of his planned retirement two weeks ago as the Conservative leader was in the midst of putting together his shadow cabinet.

Ritz, 66, spent two decades as a farmer before entering politics. He won office in the same election that saw Deepak Obhrai secure a seat for the Reform party in Calgary — Obhrai was sworn in before Ritz, because of the alphabetical list, and is technically considered the longest-serving Tory MP.

But the duo represent the last of the old Reform guard in the Commons.

After the Liberals came to power and Harper stepped down as Conservative leader, Ritz served as international trade critic under interim party leader Rona Ambrose.

In his Thursday tweet, Ritz extended thanks to his colleagues as well as his constituents.

"It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of Battlefords-Lloydminster; I thank them for the confidence they placed in me for the past 20 years," he wrote.

Ritz also had high praise Thursday for Premier Wall's tenure in office, saying his replacement will have "some pretty big shoes to fill."

There are five declared candidates for the provincial party's leadership so far.

Party members are to select their new leader on Jan. 27 in Saskatoon.

By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press