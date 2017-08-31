First Quantum boost stake in Cobre Panama

TORONTO — First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM) is spending US$635 million to boost its stake in the Cobre Panama mining project to 90 per cent.

The deal will see First Quantum increase its stake by 10 per cent by securing part of Korean metal producer LS-Nikko Copper's stake in the project.

The Toronto-based miner said it will pay for the deal over five years, with plans to cover the first instalment by forward-selling precious metal production from the mine.

The deal for the mine, which is set to produce mainly copper but also gold, silver, and molybdenum, comes amid increasing optimism in the mining industry and as copper prices hit a near three-year high.