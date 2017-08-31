Scotiabank looking at Chilean acquisition

TORONTO — Scotiabank is looking at buying BBVA Chile, which is in a strategically important high-growth market.

The Toronto-based bank (TSX:BNS) acknowledged Thursday that it's in "non-binding, exploratory" discussions with the Chilean company's controlling shareholder.

BBVA Spain also issued a similar statement Thursday after a Chilean media report that Scotiabank was among a small number of potential buyers for its Chilean bank.

Both Scotiabank and BBVA said there's no assurance that they will reach a transaction agreement.