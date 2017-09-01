Trail-blazing: the movement afoot

“The problem of traffic in front of school and children not getting enough exercise are problems still shared by a number of stakeholders,” she said.

According to a report to Kitchener council in 2015, increased traffic volume in school zones resulted in complaints from area residents regarding blocked driveways and unsafe street congestion. Bylaw officers were issuing tickets in locations where pickups and drop-offs are prohibited, but enforcement wasn’t addressing the underlying problem.

The main issue boils down to this: many parents are driving their kids to school, when they shouldn’t be.

Convenience, fast-paced lifestyles, safety concerns and “laziness” are all causal factors. “It’s a product of our time,” Maxwell said.

Most students are either eligible for bus service or they’re in a walk zone.

“So, they should be walking or they should be on a bus,” she said. “Plain and simple. Our kids are capable of a lot more than we think they’re capable of and our region is far safer than some parents think it is.

“It’s a good place to walk to school.”

And it’s now Maxwell’s mandate to make it happen.

The responsibility of the school travel planner is to review up to five elementary schools per year in the city of Kitchener, and provide recommendations for various initiatives that encourage walking and cycling. However, anyone with concerns can contact her for advice.

Solutions usually hinge on involvement from schools and surrounding communities.

Maxwell usually assesses each situation with the school’s principal first, and a survey of student travel patterns can ensue before tangible fixes are applied.

In some cases, dedicated committees have been struck. “Both school boards eventually would like to see a travel plan at every school,” Maxwell stated.

This year, walking events are lined up for the first day at Groh and Chicopee Hills public schools — two new schools in the Waterloo Region District School Board that aim to support and encourage active transportation from the outset.

Some schools, such as St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School, are introducing way-finding signage. Others are using sidewalk paint.

With help of a neighbourhood grant from the city, Wilson Public School will be painting the intersection in front of the school with a unique design. Though the artwork hasn’t yet been finalized, a community paint day is scheduled in October.

But, it will take more than paint and neon vests to make a difference, Maxwell said.

“It takes a lot of messaging from a lot of different places,” she said, adding that many people adopt active lifestyles once they realize benefits.

“Twenty minutes of walking in the morning can increase a child’s focus for up to four hours, and it’s also linked to increased test scores."

Many people simply enjoy connecting with friends and family along their way.

“I heard from one family who completely switched habitual travel from driving to walking, just because they tried it,” Maxwell said. “That is a huge success in my books, teaching this young man to rely on his body’s own power to get places and giving him a great opportunity to learn graduated independence over time.

“By the way, if just nine families changed their habits like this over the school year, they would save close to 1,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide from being emitted into the air.”