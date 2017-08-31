More questions for Manitoba men switched at birth

The federal report said there was conflicting information about the exact process at the hospital in 1975, but it appears identification procedures were not followed in the two cases.

"The reviewers heard from multiple interviewees that the identity band was not routinely placed on the infant immediately after birth in the room where the infant had been born," the report states.

"The identification band process was not used consistently and the identification bands were not put on the baby in the room where the baby was delivered."

The report also noted that immediately after the birth of a healthy baby, the infant would be taken to the nursery to be weighed and measured.

At an emotional news conference a year ago, Tait Jr. said he was desperately searching for answers.

"Forty years gone," he said, barely able to speak through his tears. "It's pretty tough. It hit me like a ton of bricks. If anything, (I'm) angry, confused, upset. I'd like to get some answers on what's going on."

DNA evidence confirmed that Tait Jr., 41, is the son of Charlotte Mason — the woman who raised Swanson as her son — and not Frances Tait. They also confirmed that Swanson, Tait Jr.'s life-long friend, is the biological son of Frances Tait.

Monias and Barkman were born on the same day and, growing up, the two were often told they looked more like the other boy's family.

Manitoba's former Aboriginal affairs minister Eric Robinson, who acted as a liaison for the families, suggested Thursday that the mix-up was tied to racism and neglect at the country's few Indian hospitals in the 1970s.

"Regrettably, it shows that Indian people received second-rate treatment when it came to health in those days and perhaps, some would argue, to this day."

— By Steve Lambert in Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press