Metrolinx said potential agreement could shorten timelines for two-way all-day GO train

“It is very challenging working under that highway. You don’t want to have any disruption at all to traffic.”

If work proceeds well, without any major complications, that work could be completed by late 2021 or early 2022.

Troughton said it’s all about the number of tracks that can be operated to provide the type of service that local politicians, passengers, businesses and the high-tech sector are clamouring for in establishing better links in the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor. “We need that fourth track to extend the two-way all-day service,” said Troughton.

Metrolinx is also completing an environmental assessment of electrifying the tracks to Bramalea and will have to do the same when the last link is added to the line to Kitchener. The goal is to have the GO train service electrified throughout the system. That brings challenges with safety and security of the corridor, although it would be a boon to environmental sustainability

“We won’t arrive on a final alignment or route until the EA is done,” said Troughton. “The feasibility study is talking about working with incorporating 35 bridges and electrifying 60 kilometres of tracks, and it’s a big undertaking with two new lines.

“We’re aware of the interest in this from the (Waterloo Region) — not just the council, but the businesses to get more service and we’re trying to do that as much as we can.

“We don’t want to skip any steps, and it will have some impacts not only for the positive on Kitchener, but there will also be some community impact along the line as well.”

In the meantime, Moroz said increased GO bus service, including express service from Kitchener, has been a big hit with users.

“Any time we introduce more bus service, and we have, it’s a very popular service,” said Moroz. “We’re looking at how we can bring on more fleet for that as well, and there is definite need across the region for more bus service including in this community.”

Moroz said they see the GO bus as a complementary service, even when all-day rail service is added. The key is improving transit capability and ultimately reducing gridlock in the Highway 401 corridor around Toronto.

“How quickly can you get the service here? That’s primarily the biggest question and biggest ask we get from this region,” said Moroz.