Metrolinx said potential agreement could shorten timelines for two-way all-day GO train

Metrolinx officials were in Waterloo Region last week to say they’ve heard the concerns over timelines about all-day two-way GO train service to the area and recent developments could get it here within a shorter time frame.
“We’re shooting for the seven, but we’ll shorten that up if we can,” said Gord Troughton, Metrolinx director of infrastructure for the Kitchener corridor. “There is a big commitment to get as much service out here as quickly as we can.”
Originally, that timeline was seven years for two-way, all-day service; but Troughton and Erin Moroz, director of communications and community relations, told regional council in a presentation last week there have been some significant developments that could shorten that projection.
Metrolinx has reached an agreement in principle with CN Rail to build a new 30-kilometre bypass for its freight traffic. Metrolinx currently owns 79 per cent of the 101-kilometres of track between Union Station and Kitchener, but a 19-kilometre stretch between Georgetown and Bramalea owned by CN Rail has been the biggest impediment to securing more service. The proposed bypass will solve some of those problems.
“The biggest problem is that bottleneck or pinch point between Bramalea and Georgetown,” said Troughton. “We have to cross their track and we only have permission to do (so) a certain number of times a day, because that means they basically have to stop.
“The idea is to bypass that corridor, gain ownership of it and let the trains continue to run.”
Another major infrastructure project that needs to be completed for all-day service is a new tunnel under Highway 401. The plan will add a fourth dedicated track that will service this region. Troughton said the request for proposal is set to come back with a preferred proponent by December, with hopes that construction would start next year.
“We’re working with Infrastructure Ontario, and we’ve gone through the request for proposals and they have been received,” said Troughton. “The team is evaluating those right now, and that will lead to the selection of a successful proponent and negotiations to bring them on by December of this or January of next.”
There will still be some design work to do, and the company or companies contracted would have to offer some of their suggestions, but the hope is that the shovel will go into the ground by next summer.
“We hope that construction would start by next summer or next fall,” said Troughton. “It is quite an undertaking — it’s very shallow underneath the 401.
“It is very challenging working under that highway. You don’t want to have any disruption at all to traffic.”
If work proceeds well, without any major complications, that work could be completed by late 2021 or early 2022.
Troughton said it’s all about the number of tracks that can be operated to provide the type of service that local politicians, passengers, businesses and the high-tech sector are clamouring for in establishing better links in the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor. “We need that fourth track to extend the two-way all-day service,” said Troughton.
Metrolinx is also completing an environmental assessment of electrifying the tracks to Bramalea and will have to do the same when the last link is added to the line to Kitchener. The goal is to have the GO train service electrified throughout the system. That brings challenges with safety and security of the corridor, although it would be a boon to environmental sustainability
“We won’t arrive on a final alignment or route until the EA is done,” said Troughton. “The feasibility study is talking about working with incorporating 35 bridges and electrifying 60 kilometres of tracks, and it’s a big undertaking with two new lines.
“We’re aware of the interest in this from the (Waterloo Region) — not just the council, but the businesses to get more service and we’re trying to do that as much as we can.
“We don’t want to skip any steps, and it will have some impacts not only for the positive on Kitchener, but there will also be some community impact along the line as well.”
In the meantime, Moroz said increased GO bus service, including express service from Kitchener, has been a big hit with users.
“Any time we introduce more bus service, and we have, it’s a very popular service,” said Moroz. “We’re looking at how we can bring on more fleet for that as well, and there is definite need across the region for more bus service including in this community.”
Moroz said they see the GO bus as a complementary service, even when all-day rail service is added. The key is improving transit capability and ultimately reducing gridlock in the Highway 401 corridor around Toronto.
“How quickly can you get the service here? That’s primarily the biggest question and biggest ask we get from this region,” said Moroz.
