Short-term housing for refugees lacking

“It’s not a matter of, ‘They’re making a wrong decision,’ it’s a matter of saying ‘OK, in light of these realities, how can we as a community be creative and make it possible for landlords to feel good about it and get people the housing that they need?’”

Campagnola points to a surplus of student housing in Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as restrictive regulations, as possible means to a solution.

For example, landlords with a student-housing permit are restricted from renting to refugees.

“Can we be flexible in the target market so that when there’s space available, the person who needs it can get it without worrying about their status or lack of status?” Campagnola wonders. “Because really, student housing is short-term too.”

Ultimately the issue comes down to affordability, says Deb Schlichter, the region’s director of social housing.

“There’s no free housing,” she said.

“Our world previously was that the numbers were so small, the agency that supported them would find temporary shelter on a short-term basis until they were eligible to get income and find their own home,” she explained.

“There’s not enough short-term places now, so they’re starting to show up in our emergency shelter system, which isn’t the best place for newcomers in Canada to go. It wasn’t set up for that purpose.”

Schlichter said the issue doesn’t just represent a blip on the radar.

“I think it’s a trend that we’re going to see more people coming, so we’re concerned that’s not the right approach.”

Resources for refugees haven’t run out, but many local service providers weren’t prepared to handle the influx, she said.

“I think we’re capable of responding to these kinds of things. We have in the past, so we should in the future."

Campagnola said those willing to assist refugee claimants by providing short-term housing can contact her for more information at 519-571-1912, ext. 102.

This year the MCRS will see 400 people come through its doors. There’s usually one to two families a week in search of immediate housing, however the majority of refugee claimants are individuals who come to Canada before their families.

People can also visit mcrs.ca for more information.



